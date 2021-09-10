Whalley country store’s canine capers for Rosemere

Their 3.5km route took them over fields and through woods – land owned by the Mitton Road store so not usually open to the public.

On finishing, all walkers received a goody bag sponsored by Burns Pet Nutrition and a medal. Many then stayed on for a family dog show. There were classes for the dog with the waggiest tail and the dog judge Corrie Green, of show sponsors Vetspec, would have most liked to have taken home.

In addition, there was a young handler class and a senior class for veteran dogs with all winners then going forward to a best in show class. It was won by Basil, a black Labrador, which had won the waggiest tail rosette for its young owner Flora Miles.

Youngsters and their four-legged friends turn out in force for the charity dog walk

Store manager Pam Floyd said: “In a couple of the classes, we had going on 30 entries so we had to extend the show ring. In the walk, we had more than double the number of walkers than we did when we first held it back in 2019. I would like to thank everyone who came along to make the day so successful. I would also like to thank our sponsors.”

The store has supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation for 15 years by hosting an annual family fun day. Over this time and with this year’s donation, it has raised almost £6,000 for the charity. Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals .

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Veteran dogs winner