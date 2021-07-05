Whalley in full bloom as it prepares for 10-year flower celebration

Wall-mounted floral planter as the village prepares to enter this year's contest

Following their remarkable success in 2018 when Whalley in Bloom won gold both in the RHS regional North West in Bloom and national Britain in Bloom categories, villagers took a well-deserved rest from the competition in 2019. Unfortunately, they were not aware that Covid-19 would stop all RHS competitions last year too!

This means that Whalley has not been maintained at competition standard for two years, so volunteers have had a great deal of work to do to return their beautiful village to former floral glory.