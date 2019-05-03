Whalley’s Donna completes epic 10th marathon

She’s just ran an incredible 10th marathon and she’s already looking to sign up for her eleventh next year!

Whalley woman, Donna Bibby, completed the 26.2 London Marathon in an impressive five hours and 35 minutes in aid of national disability charity, Sense.

The 41-year-old practice nurse has so far raised £11,400 for the charity and wants to continue raising as much money as possible because of the worthwhile work they do.

Richard Kramer, Chief Executive at Sense, said: “Running the marathon is an incredible personal achievement, but by choosing to support Sense, Donna will also help to improve the lives of people with complex disabilities. On behalf of everyone connected to Sense, congratulations.”

Donna said it was a conversation with another runner which convinced her to support Sense, a charity which supports people with complex disabilities. She commented: “I met a runner who had a deaf-blind son. “The whole family were shocked and did not know where to turn until someone told them about Sense.

“He said that him and his wife would not have coped without the charity’s support. The family’s courage and resilience really inspired me, and since then, I have been a lifelong supporter.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the people who support me year in year out and particularly thanks to my partner, Will, who listens to my boring stories and looks after me well on Marathon day. “Here’s to 2020!”