Whalley strikes gold with success at North West in Bloom contest

Green-fingered volunteers celebrating their win

Bernard Pendleton, North West in Bloom chairman and judge presented the remarkable trophies at a special event at Amico Mio’s Italian restaurant in the village.

Whalley in Bloom won a Gold Award in the small town category, an Environmental Quality Award for the beautiful wildflower meadow on Procter’s Field, which was inspired and developed by Phil Dykes of the Wildlife Trust; and the The Gateway Community Award in recognition of the efforts of residents, businesses, councils and volunteers in lifting the picturesque village of Whalley to competition standard following a difficult year.

A Whalley in Bloom spokesman said: "We were determined to make a colourful impact to celebrate ten blooming years of entering RHS ‘in Bloom’. These awards are a fitting tribute to the hard work and enthusiasm of Whalley in Bloom volunteers and it’s many supporters. We are proud to showcase Whalley as a thriving community where people want to live, work and

The winning trophies