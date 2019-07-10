'Whistle Down the Wind' project will reveal film's intimate links with Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

A fascinating documentary about hit film 'Whistle Down the Wind', filmed around Burnley, Pendle and the Ribbley Valley, is to be screened next week with one of the original stars.

Diane Poole, who starred in the cult 1961 film as the sister of star Hayley Mills, will be attending a screening of 'Birdsong', a documentary made by Pendle artist William Titley, which will be shown at The Little Savoy Theatre, Robert Street, Colne, on Tuesday.

Pendle Hill

William, who has lived in Colne for more than 50 years, said: "Birdsong is a film lasting 80 mins, which records my long term and intimate engagement with the people, place and environment of East Lancashire.

"The project was initiated by me asking people what they could remember about Whistle Down the Wind, which was filmed around Pendle Hill and involved many local school children.

"This new film follows more than 60 members of the local community as they remember old scenes and imagine new ones, while revealing the majestic presence and power of Pendle Hill and the surrounding countryside, and revealing contemporary social issues in the process."

William, a senior lecturer and course leader for MA Fine Art at UCLan in Preston, is also a founding director of In-Situ, a non-profit arts organisation in Pendle.

Premiering his new film at the Little Savoy in Colne means a lot to William who said: "I was drawn to the fact that it’s completely run by volunteers, providing free screenings for the community, and it felt like the growth of the cinema project was synchronized with the development of the film, appearing at the right moment in time and place, so perfectly for the premiere."

Birdsong will be shown free at The Little Savoy Theatre, Trinity Community Centre, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of next week at 7-15pm followed by a screening of Whistle Down the Wind on Saturday, July 20th at 1pm.