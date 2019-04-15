Win tickets to the Gin Society Festival in Burnley

The Burnley Express has teamed up with the Gin Society to offer gin lovers a chance to win tickets to an upcoming festival in town.



More than 120 varieties of the popular spirit will be available to sample at the festival when it comes to the Burnley Mechanics in May.

The Gin Society is promising an “unforgettable gin experience” with three exclusive gin bars hosting the best of world, British and fruit gins, plus a cocktail bar with expert mixologists and non-gin based drinks including a selection of rums, Prosecco and bottled ales.

The festival takes place in the Burnley Mechanics on Friday, May 10th, 6pm to 10-30pm and Saturday, May 11th, from noon to 4-30pm and 6pm to 10-30pm.

Throughout each of the four-hour sessions, there will be live entertainment, street food and snacks available to purchase and a host of local and national distillers on hand to showcase their expertise and knowledge in a series of master classes and tasting sessions.

To be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of tickets to the event, click here and leave your name along with which session you would like to attend.

Deadline for entries is Tuesday, April 23rd at noon.

Tickets for each session are now on sale at just £12.50 (no extra fees) and can be bought by clicking here.

Tickets include one free gin and tonic along with a Copa glass to keep as a souvenir, a booklet of tasting notes and free samples from distillers.

The festival operates a voucher system – vouchers are available in multiples of £5 from the voucher station. All gins are £5 including mixer and garnish. Cocktails are £10.