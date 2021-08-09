Work begins on 188 homes development in the Ribble Valley

National housebuilder the Lovell Partnerships and North West housing association Trafford Housing Trust (THT) have joined forces on the Whalley Manor House venture.

The development on Clitheroe Road in Whalley will deliver 188 detached and semi-detached two storey homes and bungalows under THT’s Laurus Homes brand, with 30 per cent of these being affordable housing.

It is anticipated that Laurus Homes will open the doors to the show homes in September 2021, and that the first homeowners will be able to move in spring 2022.

The land where the houses are being built

Graeme Scott, Executive Director of Development at Trafford Housing Trust, said: “THT is proud to be building high quality affordable houses in today’s challenging circumstances, when so many people need a place to call home.

“Trafford Housing Trust and Laurus Homes are so much more than house builders: we want to create communities and neighbourhoods that people are proud to call home whilst also tackling the housing crisis. To achieve this, we are committed to investing in the future of Whalley as a sustainable community.”

The scheme on Clitheroe Road was approved by the Ribble Valley Council’s Planning department last year despite objections from villagers. At the time, local councillors feared the housing development would lead to major traffic and flooding issues, plus the immense pressure on local schools and doctors surgeries, which are already struggling to cope.

Laurus Homes is working closely with the local community, having already made improvements to the local highway infrastructure. They are also committed to engaging with local schools and have set aside money to support careers education and linked curriculum development.

The first homeowners will be able to move in spring 2022.