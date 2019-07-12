Work on £1.4m. Clitheroe sport scheme kicks on

Work on a £1.4m. scheme featuring six state-of-the-art pitches and courts at the Edisford Sports Complex is kicking on.

CLS Sports, one of the UK’s leading sports facility and pitch construction contractors, is on schedule to install a full-size artificial grass pitch and three sand-surfaced multi-sports courts, and resurface two five-a-side football pitches, at the Edisford Road site by September.

Called Ribble Valley 3G, the scheme also includes a new toilet block and community room.

The scheme represents a significant investment by Ribble Valley Borough Council, which has developed the site over many years, with improvements to its own facilities – among them Ribblesdale Pool – and by working in partnership with Roefield Leisure Centre and the Ribble Valley Tennis Centre, who are also based there.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of the council’s community services committee, said: “This exciting scheme will meet increased demand for improved artificial pitches and contribute significantly to the development of sport and community activity in the borough, by facilitating a range of year-round activities unaffected by the weather.

“The new full-size artificial pitch will be FIFA and World Rugby-accredited, the five-a-side pitches FIFA-accredited and the sand-surfaced courts – suitable for tennis, netball, cricket, football and hockey – built to Lawn Tennis Association standards .

“Work on the scheme is progressing well – there has been a high level of interest in the new pitches and we have already started taking bookings for the new season.”

The scheme is scheduled to be completed by early September and further details and bookings are available from Ribble Valley Borough Council on 01200 425111.