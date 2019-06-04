Workers in shock as long-running Burnley company goes into administration

Workers at a long-standing Burnley company have been left in shock after it was placed into administration with the loss of 89 jobs.

Calderprint, which moved from its Manchester Road home to Dunnockshaw around four years ago, went into administration on May 24th.

One disgruntled worker, who had been employed by the company for more than 30 years, said staff had not been paid in the last month.

He said: "I had worked at Calderprint since leaving school. The whole situation is really sad. The directors told us there was a cash flow problem and they couldn't get paper.

"A printing company that can't get paper is going to end up in trouble. Last month we were going in and doing nothing because there was no work. We didn't get paid for the last month. The directors kept saying it was a temporary problem but obviously not.

"All the workers are disappointed. I think the problems started when we moved to Dunnockshaw. We took on a lot of new machines and workers. I think the directors overstretched themselves."

A notice on the London Gazette published on June 3rd shows that Andrew Poxon and Julien Irving of Leonard Curtis' Manchester office were appointed joint administrators of Calderprint on Friday May 24th.

The Burnley Express has contacted Leonard Curtis and Calderprint for comment but has not received a response.

Trade magazine PrintWeek reported that according to the company's most recent accounts, to May 31st 2018, Calderprint had sales of £8.5m. and employed 89 staff. The accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £188,743 compared to pre-tax profit of £145,803 the year prior.

In 2016, PrintWeek reported that Calderprint had passed the £10m. sales mark with the acquisition of promotional gift company Whitney Woods.