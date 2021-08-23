Would you like a pet hen saved from slaughter in Lancashire

A charity is appealing for people in Lancashire to help save hundreds of hens from slaughter.

A flock of laying hens need homes after being saved by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT).

Anyone interested needs to sign up to adopt any number of hens and then pick them up from Greenhalgh, near Kirkham, on September 11.

British Hen Welfare Trust founder Jane Howorth

Anyone interested in opening their home to hens must register with the BHWT before September 9.

Kathryn Howard, PR Officer for the BHWT, said: “I recently went along to an adoption event and saw the hens leaving the farm and feeling fresh air and seeing sunlight for the first time.

“It’s truly one of the most heart-warming, life-affirming things I’ve ever been a part of and by adopting hens you could also be a part of that.

“We don’t tend to think of chickens as pets, but once you invite these funny little creatures into your home, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner. They have great personalities, they can be affectionate, they’re fun to watch and, of course, they’ll lay you the freshest eggs you’ve ever had.

“If you have a bit of space in your garden, you could do something amazing by adopting some hens and literally save their lives.”

The BHWT does not charge a fee for each hen but does ask for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.