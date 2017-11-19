Person feared trapped in house fire

A person was initially believed to have been trapped in a house fire in Colne.

Fire crews from Nelson and Colne attended a fire at a house in Duke Street at 5pm on Saturday where it was believed there may have been a person trapped.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found that the fire involved the kitchen.

One casualty self rescued from the property before firefighters arriving and received first aid from firefighters before being handed over to ambulance crews.

The crew extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

There was severe fire, heat and smoke damage to the kitchen and moderate smoke damage to other rooms within the house.

The casualty was taken to hospital after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.