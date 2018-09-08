Person treated for burns after Burnley chip pan fire

​Firefighters were called to a chip pan fire in Nairne Street, Burnley, around tea time last night.

Two fire engines from Burnley responded to the call at about 6-50pm and, when they arrived, found the source of the fire was a chip pan in the kitchen of the property.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out when the crews arrived.

However, firefighters did subsequently give first aid to one casualty at the property for slight burns prior to the arrival of paramedics.

Firefighters were at the house for approximately 35 minutes.