Pet Python snake on the loose

A pet Python snake is still missing in Clitheroe despite a local pet store posting a message on social media alerting residents.

A customer of Pets at Home in Clitheroe recently reported that her pet snake had escaped and could be in the Henthorn area of Clitheroe.

But a spokeswoman for Pets at Home when posting the message on Facebook said that the missing snake was a Royal Python and reassured local residents that it is not venomous or poisonous.

She added that the pet snake was in fact very friendly and had been well handled.

"If anyone finds it and they know what they are doing, by all means they can pick it up and bring it into the store or they can just call the store and we will deal with it," the spokeswoman added.

Royal Pythons are also known as Ball Pythons due to them rolling into a ball in defence.

They are generally calm, gentle and curious, making them an ideal beginners snake.

However, their adult size can reach up to five foot (1.5m) in length.