Petrol station and coffee shop plans could bring jobs boost to Burnley

A prominent Burnley site could be the location for a new petrol station, shop and drive-through coffee shop.



Euro Garages are seeking planning permission from Burnley Council to develop land currently occupied by the former St Teresa’s RC Church and the old General Havelock pub building on Barracks Road, Burnley.

Euro Garages has submitted plans for a petrol station, shop and coffee shop on a prominent site in Burnley that would bring up to 35 jobs to the town

The scheme, opposite the Travelodge, would create up to 35 jobs in total.

The development is designed to incorporate 27 parking spaces.

A planning statement predicts around 100 vehicle movements each way in a peak time hour.

Access to the facility is scheduled to be off Barracks Road opposite the current gym.

The site lies adjacent to a wildlife corridor however the site itself has limited features that contain little habitat, according to a supporting planning statement.

The plan would mean the demolition of St Teresa's Church which has been at the gateway entrance to Burnley for almost 40 years.

The red brick building went up for sale in October last year as part of a review of sweeping changes for churches in Burnley and Padiham by the Bishop of Salford in the wake of decreasing numbers and a drop in ordained priests.

The sale of the church building was completed earlier this month according to a spokesman for the Diocese of Salford who said: "Following an exploration of alternative uses for St Teresa the Diocese took the decision to sell the building."

St Teresa's was built in 1980 as a chapel-of-ease to St Mary Magdalene’s parish after the old St Mary Magdalene church had to be demolished for the construction of the M65.

With the compensation money from the former Highways Authority two new churches were built, a new St Mary Magdalene’s to the north of the motorway, and St Teresa’s, to the south.

St Teresa's was built primarily for worshippers who struggled to get to the new St Mary Magdalene's Church.

It cost £300,000 to build and most of the furnishings from the demolished church went to the new St Mary Magdalene’s, but the brass altar rails were given to St Teresa’s. The font came from St John’s Anglican church which was also knocked down to make way for the motorway.

From 1987 to 2005, it was served from St Mary Magdalene’s church, and since 2005 it has been served from Christ the King, Burnley, before it closed down several years ago.