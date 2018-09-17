Petty's Great North Runners raise £3,800 for Pendleside Hospice

Two pavement-cruising members of staff at a local estate agents have tackled over 13 miles to complete the Great North Run, raising almost £4,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

The team from Petty Estate Agents, which has offices in both Burnley and Nelson, were amongst the 57,000 entrants to the world's biggest half-marathon, contributing £3,787.48 to the total fundraising total of over £26m.

Residential Director, Ian Bythell, along with Meghan Wilson from the Barnoldswick branch and friends, Scott Hornby, Jo Applegate, and Stuart Applegate all completed the 13.1 miles, with Meghan saying: “It was such a fantastic atmosphere for the whole race.

"Whenever any of us felt a bit down and tired the crowed really kept us going, cheering, throwing water to cool us down and kids high fiving you as you ran past," she added.

The Great North Run was just one of a list of events Petty’s have completed over the past few months as part of their Corporate Challenge for Pendleside Hospice. Many of the events have been quite physical, with Ian and Meghan already completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the Burnley 10k. Ian has taking part in the Go Velo Round The World Cycle challenge at the Steven Burke Sport Hub.

“I think I’m just a glutton for punishment,” Ian said. “But the work that Pendleside Hospice does is so vital and touches so many people in our area we feel at Petty’s that’s it’s important that we support our local community.

"It’s been a great team effort from all involved including Unique Campers who stepped in at the last minute and provided a camper van for myself and Scott when it looked like we might have to pull out of the race as we couldn’t get accommodation," he added.

Christina Cope, from Pendleside Hospice, said: “We’re really grateful to have had a number of prominent local businesses like Petty’s support us in this way. This has been another great effort from Petty’s and its fundraising events like these that allow us to continue the work the hospice does in helping people living with a life-limiting illness”

Petty’s fundraising page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pettyestateagents-corporatechallenge.