Petty's 'Saturday girl' Shirley retires at 84

A loyal "Saturday girl" for a local estate agent has finally called it a day, at 84.

Shirley Hunter has worked for Petty Estate Agents for almost 26 years as their Saturday girl, but at 84 years young she’s now retiring.

Shirley, who has three sons, one of whom was a member of indie rock band Chumbawamba, and five grandchildren, has been married to husband Roy for 61 years and even got an anniversary card from the Queen on their Diamond Anniversary last year.

Shirley has always greeted people with a smile and been keen to help where ever she can.

“I started on July 24th 1993 and I’ve loved every minute of it but I’d like to spend a bit more time with my husband and family now.”

“I really like meeting people and being able to help them. It’s so interesting speaking to all the different people that come into the office and I feel lucky to have been able to do this for so long with Petty’s”

Simon Westwell, Petty’s Lettings Director, said: “Shirley’s such a character and has been a real asset to us over the years. She’s going to be sorely missed but we wish her well in her retirement and hope she enjoys the Saturday morning lie in’s.”