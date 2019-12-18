Picture special: Burnley FC players bring festive joy to children during hospital visits

These photographs show Burnley FC stars delivering festive joy to staff and children during their annual Christmas hospital visit.

Sean Dyche and his players visited Blackburn Royal Hospital – the main children’s ward in the area – Burnley General’s Child and Adolescent service where they chatted to staff and delivered presents to children on the wards.

Burnley FC players and staff during their hospital visit. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard jpimedia Buy a Photo

