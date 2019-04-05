Police appeal after £15k jewellery stolen in Burnley house raid

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after the theft of around £15,000 of jewellery from an address in Cog Lane.

The theft happened some time between 9-45am and 9-53am yesterday (Thursday).

The expensive Rolex watch was among the items stolen

Police said a man entered the address from a gate on Plane Tree Close and searched the property before making off with several items. It is not clear which direction he made off in.



The stolen items include:

• A Breitling Super Avenger watch, model number A13370, with serial number 2358450 embossed on the rear

• A Rolex Submariner watch

• A Longines Dolce Vita watch with L600075185 on the clasp

• A 9ct white gold diamond cluster ring, with a 25-stone diamond cushion-shaped cluster. The ring size is O 1/2 and the diamond is approximately 0.45 carats

• A white gold 1/2 eternity ring, set with 14 diamonds in a row, in a size O. The diamonds are approximately 0.205 carats

• An art deco-style 14ct gold ring set with a solitaire diamond and four tapered sapphires at either side, with a row of diamonds above and below. The central stone is approximately 0.50 carats and other diamonds 0.30 carats. It is a size M. Stamped inside the ring is ‘14k SP’.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.



PC Micky Woods, of Burnley Police, said: “The victim has been left extremely shaken, not only because a complete stranger has entered his home and rifled through his belongings, but because jewellery and watches worth several thousand pounds have been taken.



“We are now extremely keen to find the person responsible and are asking anybody with information about the incident to contact us as soon as possible. Maybe you have been offered jewellery for sale which matches the description of any of the above items, or perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw something unusual or suspicious.



“We would also like to speak to the man in the CCTV images and are asking anybody who recognises him to get in touch.”



Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 479 of the 4th April. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

