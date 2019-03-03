Police appeal after 85-year-old pensioner goes missing from her home in Padiham

Police are appealing for help from members of the public following the disappearance of an 85-year-old pensioner from Padiham.

Elsie Nutter was last seen at 10-30am this morning at her home address off Moor lane, Padiham.

A police spokesman said: "She has links with Padiham, Burnley and Nelson and may have travelled by public transport, in particular by bus.

"She is described as 5ft tall, slim build and long grey hair. Unfortunately, we do not have a clothing description.

"If you have seen her or know her current whereabouts could you contact Lancashire Police on 101 and quote log number 0599/3rd March."