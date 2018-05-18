Police appeal after Clitheroe man goes missing

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a missing Clitheroe man.



James Parker (26) was last seen at his local pub, The Kings Arms, on Bawdlands, on Wednesday evening at around 10pm.

His family and friends have not heard from him since and are getting increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Sgt Kathryn Mather from Clitheroe Police said: “We need to find James and so if you have seen him or know where he is, please call us immediately.”

James is described as white, of medium build, with short dark brown hair.

Aside from Clitheroe, he also has links to Blackburn.

Anyone who has any information that could help police find James should call 01282 472473 or 101, quoting incident reference LC-20180517-1722.