Police appeal after driver 'flees' from horrific Clitheroe crash scene

A teenage boy was lucky to escape serious injury after a three-car collision in Clitheroe.

Police are appealing for information after a black Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof after being in collision with a Honda Jazz. It is believed a third car was involved and the driver fled from the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene of the accident, which happened at 8-50pm on Saturday, on Whalley Road, near Clitheroe Golf Club and the road was closed for several hours.

The driver of the Fiesta - an 18-year-old boy - miraculously only suffered minor injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. The condition of the driver of the Honda Jazz is unknown.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way, however, we believe a third car was involved and the driver fled from the scene. We would appeal to witnesses who may have any information about the accident to come forward by calling us on 101 quoting log number 1701."

A spokesman for Clitheroe Fire said: "Two pumps were called out to a road traffic collision on Whalley Road, Clitheroe. Thankfully, minor injuries, but could have been a different outcome."