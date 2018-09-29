Police appeal after man killed in shocking car

A young man has died a following a tragic car accident in Burnley.

The incident happened at shortly before 1-25am today when a car containing three men collided with a lamppost on Colne Road close to the junction with Jackson Street.

The front seat passenger, a 23-year-old man from Burnley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and back seat passenger were taken to Royal Preston Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

Prior to the collision, the vehicle had been requested to stop by the police and was being followed.

As a result, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are conducting an independent investigation.

Det. Chief Supt. Neil Ashton said: “Our thoughts are with the families of these men at this incredibly difficult time. We have specially trained officers supporting them.

“If you think you saw anything that could help with the investigation please call us on 101 quoting incident number 136 of September 29th.”