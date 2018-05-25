Police appeal after Nelson road rage assault

Police are appealing for information after a driver was assaulted during a road rage incident in Nelson.

The assault happened at around 9am yesterday (Thursday) after a black Volkswagen Golf went on to the hard shoulder and had undertaken a silver Fiat pickup truck as it was overtaking a lorry between junction 13 and 12 of the M65.

The drivers have both exited the motorway near to Churchill Way, Nelson, and as the flatbed driver was getting out of his vehicle, the Golf driver has punched him in the face several times causing a facial injury which required eight stitches.

PC Carla Martin said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack made worse by the fact it was the Golf driver who we suspect was driving dangerously.

“I am asking anyone who may have seen a black Golf being driven dangerously before or after the assault, or indeed anyone who may have witnessed the attack, to come forward. Similarly if you recognise the description of the driver, please get in touch.

“We know that someone stopped at the scene and so we are particularly keen to speak to them. If this was you please make contact with the police as you could have some key information that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 07816 215303 and, if there is no answer, call 101 quoting crime number EG1804512.