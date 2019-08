Police are appealing for witnesses after an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Colne today.

The collision occurred in Whitewalls Drive around 2-45pm.

A police spokesman said: "It is reported that a vehicle has hit a pedestrian.

"If you witnessed or have dash cam footage of this accident please could we ask you contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference 0887 of the 17th August 2019."