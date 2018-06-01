Police appeal after pensioner killed in accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner died following a collision in Colne.

Police were called around 1-55pm yesterday following reports of an accident in Albert Road.

A Honda Jazz, travelling eastbound, had been involved in a collision with a Peugeot 307 near the pedestrian crossing close to the junction with Duke Street.

It is believed the driver of the Jazz, a 74-year-old man from Colne, had fallen ill at the wheel. He was treated by emergency services and later taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he died.

The driver of the Peugeot was uninjured, with a passenger in the vehicle, a 12-year-old boy from Colne, suffering minor whiplash injuries.

The road was closed for two hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man who died, as well as his family and friends, at this difficult time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0738 of May 31.”