Police are asking local residents for their help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection with a local burglary.



Police are investigating a burglary at Union Mill, Watt Street, Sabden, and police believe the man shown on the CCTV image was involved.

Do you recognise this man?

A police spokesman said: "We are wanting to know who he is and his whereabouts.



"If you have any information that could help please contact 101 quoting log 421 of June 2nd."