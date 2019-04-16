Police appeal after woman in collision with car on M65 slip road

Police are appealing for information after a woman was struck by a car on the M65 motorway near Nelson.

Police were called at around 10-30pm last night to reports a woman had been involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on the exit slip road at Junction 12 on the westbound carriageway.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment for several broken bones.

Police are now appealing for information and would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision. In particular they would like to trace the motorists who stopped to help at the scene but left prior to police arrival.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “We are working hard to piece together exactly what happened and would like to hear from anybody with information about the incident, or who witnessed all or part of the collision.

“We would also very much like to make contact with the motorists who stopped at the scene but left before we could get their details.

“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries we would ask you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1628 of April 15th.