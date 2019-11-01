Police appeal for information after collision on M65

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on the M65 today.

Officers were called around 7am to reports a Volkswagen Golf car had collided with the motorway barrier at Junction 8 eastbound.

The driver of the Golf, a 22-year-old man from Nelson, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital as a precaution. He was not injured.

The road was closed for six hours while the road surface was cleaned after a fuel spillage.

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “An investigation is underway after a serious road traffic collision on the M65.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone with dashcam footage showing the incident to come forward.”

If you can help police please call 101 or email 2324@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0271 of November 1