Police appeal for information after motorcyclist injured in Pendle road smash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a collision in Earby.

Police were called at 5-15pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving a Kia Sportage and a Kawasaki ZX 750 on Skipton Road at the junction with Albion Street.

The rider of the motorbike, a 55-year-old man, suffered serious wrist and spinal injuries. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The driver of the car, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured man at this time.

“We continue to investigate the collision and ask that anyone with information, or especially any dash cam footage, comes forward and speaks to us.”

You can call 101 quoting log number 1228 of 28th June.