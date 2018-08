Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Andrew Parker.

The 27-year-old was last seen in Chester on August 22nd where he was working and lives in the Fleetwood area with his family.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a white T-shirt and tan work boots.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If anyone sees Andrew or knows where he currently is please make contact with Lancashire police on 101 quoting Log LC-20180825-1078."