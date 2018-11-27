Police appeal for missing man with who has Nelson connection

Police are appealing for help to find missing man who has links to the Nelson area.

Damian Zajac (27) was last seen in the Royal Blackburn Hospital area at 10pm on Sunday and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Damian is described as a white male with distinctive tattoos on his neck and above his right eye.

When he was last seen he was wearing a light grey/white striped jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

If you have seen Damian or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20181125-1424.