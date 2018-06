Police have put out an appeal to find a teenage girl who has not been since Monday.

Aaliyah Ullah, who is 15, is believed to be in the Burnley or Nelson area.

She is described as a Bangladeshi female, five feet tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing glasses and a khaki green jacket, blue skinny jeans and trainers.

Anybody with any information please contact Burnley police on 101 quoting log: 1713 of the 18th June.