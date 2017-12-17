Police appeal for sex offender's whereabouts

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a sex offender with links to Lancashire who is wanted on recall to prison.

Keith Russell, also known as Trevor Byrne, went missing from an address in Liverpool on Friday, November 15th, breaching his licence conditions. Russell was recently moved from Blackburn to Merseyside.

The 39-year-old has two previous convictions of sexual offences in Dublin. He also has previous convictions for violent offences.

Russell has links to Lancashire, Liverpool, Glasgow and the Republic of Ireland. He was last seen at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool at around 2-45pm on December 15th.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and with a short brown receding hairline. He speaks with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1036 of Saturday, December 16th.