Do you recognise this woman?

Police are appealing for information which will lead to the whereabouts of Rose Robertson.

The 39-year-old is from the Nelson/Colne area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Robertson also has links in the Burnley area. If you have any information which could assist in locating her please contact Lancashire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."