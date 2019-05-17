Police appeal for whereabouts of missing Nelson woman

Have you seen 49-year-old Margaret Walsh?

Police are appealing for information after Margaret is believed to have gone missing from the Oxford Road area of the town yesterday (Thursday).

She is described as white, with medium-length dark hair and has links to the Nelson and Burnley areas.

Police are very concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

PC Jessica Spence, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Margaret, or knows where she is, to contact us. We have serious concerns about her disappearance and would ask anyone who knows her whereabouts to call.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1045 of May 16.