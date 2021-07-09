Police appeal for witnesses after man in his 80s dies following road accident in Pendle

Police were called shortly after midday after a Skoda Fabia travelling on West Close Road in Barnoldswick began to turn left on to Skipton Road.

During the course of the manoeuvre the car mounted the kerb and collided with a stone wall.

The driver, a local man in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Pendle yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 8th).

The road was closed for two hours for collision investigation.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Constabulary Tac Ops, said: “Very sadly a man has lost his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”