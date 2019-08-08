Police appeal to find missing Burnley man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing Burnley man.

Terrance Clarke (41) was last seen in Rossendale Road yesterday at 11-30pm.

He is described as 5ft. 9in. tall, with short dark hair and is of skinny build with prominent cheek bones. It is unknown what he is wearing.

Terrance is believed to have links to the Burnley area.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Terrance. If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20190807-1337."