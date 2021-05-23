Police appeal to find missing teenage girl (14) who has links to Burnley
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 14 year old Crystal Klburn who has been reported missing from Bacup.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 12:23 pm
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 12:26 pm
Crystal was last seen at her home address at 3-30pm yesterday (Saturday). She has links to the Rossendale, Burnley and Accrington area.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5'5" with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fluffy hood, black leggings and white Adidas trainers.
If you have seen Crystal or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference LC-20210523-0009.