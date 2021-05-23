Police appeal to find missing teenage girl (14) who has links to Burnley

Crystal was last seen at her home address at 3-30pm yesterday (Saturday). She has links to the Rossendale, Burnley and Accrington area.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5'5" with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fluffy hood, black leggings and white Adidas trainers.

If you have seen Crystal or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference LC-20210523-0009.