Police appeal to help find missing Burnley man (24)

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing Burnley man.

Joshua Simmons (24) has not been seen since he left Royal Blackburn Hospital at 3-07pm yesterday.

He is described as a white male, 6ft 2in, of slim build, with mousey brown short hair, and was wearing a blue puffer Canada Goose jacket, grey joggers and claret and blue trainers.

PS Pete Law, of Burnley Police, said "We are becoming increasingly concerned about Joshua as it is out of character for him to go missing.

“We are asking anyone who has seen or heard from him, or knows where he may be, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Lancashire Police can be contacted on 101, quoting log: 0954 of the 19th Feb.