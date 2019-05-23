Police appeal to help find missing Burnley pensioner

Police are currently looking for a missing 79-year-old man from Burnley after he went for a walk.

Melvyn Dillon lives at Acorn Heights care home in Burnley and was last seen by staff at 10-am yesterday when he went out for one of his regular walks.

Melvyn usual goes out for about an hour, but has still not returned.

Staff are growing increasingly concerned as he suffers with type 1 diabetes and has missed his evening dose.

Melvyn can sometimes get confused, and has previously been missing before.

He likes to travel on public transport and has previously been found in London and Newcastle.

Melvyn is a white male, 5'6'' tall and medium build, he has white hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, black blazer, khaki trousers and brown shoes.

If you have any information which would help get Melvyn home safely, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1393 of the 22nd May 2019.