Police appeal to locate man wanted for prison recall

Police are urging members of the public to report any sightings of a man wanted for recall to prison.

A police spokesman issued a statement earlier today (Monday): "25-year-old Stephen John Crawford is wanted by police on recall to prison.

"He is also wanted in connection with a number of other matters including commercial burglaries and theft from motor vehicles which have happened in areas including the Ribble Valley, Colne, Nelson and Barrowford.

"If you see Stephen Crawford, or you know where he is, please call 101 quoting log number 0245 of the 26th of May."