Police arrest sex offender

A sex offender with links to Lancashire wanted on recall to prison has been arrested.

Keith Russell, also known as Trevor Byrne, went missing from an address in Liverpool on Friday, December 15th, breaching his licence conditions. Russell was recently moved from Blackburn to Merseyside.

The 39-year-old has previous convictions for sexual offences in Dublin. He also has previous convictions for violent offences.

Arresting Russell today in Liverpool the police thanked everyone who had shared their appeal.