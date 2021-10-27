Police concern over missing Reedley teenage girl
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of a teenager from the Reedley area.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:14 am
Kalsoom Khan (16) is described as being an Asian female, fair in complexion, 5ft 2in. tall, slim to medium build, medium length black hair, hazel eyes.
She was last seen on Tuesday morning this week wearing a long black quilted coat, a black shoulder bag, and black and gold Nike trainers.
She has links to the Nelson and Brierfield area.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts or see her, please contact police on 101 quoting log number 447 of 26/10/21.