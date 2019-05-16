Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 15-year-old from Burnley

Police have put out an appeal to find a missing Burnley teenager whose welfare they are 'extremely concerned' for.

Kristina Ginova (15) was last seen at around 10.15pm on Monday (May 13th) at an address in Burnley. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as 5'4" tall, mixed race with long black straight hair worn down. Kristina typically wears heavy makeup and false eyelashes.

She was last seen wearing a white jumper with two donuts on it, grey leggings with a white Nike tick on the back of the leg, black ballet pumps and she was carrying a large black purse.

She is believed to have links to Nelson, Burnley, Blackburn, Leicestershire and Merseyside.

Insp Carol Langhorn, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are concerned for Kristina’s welfare and would urge anyone who sees her or knows where she might be to get in touch. I would also ask Kristina herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1654 of May 14.