Police find "scrubber" app on convicted sex offender's phone on routine visit to his home

A convicted sex offender was found to have a " scrubber " app on his telephone when police went to his Nelson home.

Ex-con David Ashley had Clean Master, which completely wipes internet history, on the mobile, a court was told.

Ashley is subject to a 10 year sexual harm prevention order, which was imposed at Burnley Crown Court on December 7th, 2016. He has been convicted of making indecent images of children and has served time behind bars.

Miss Charlotte Crane, prosecuting, told Burnley Magistrates' Court:" It is the first breach of this particular order."

The defendant's solicitor Mr Philip Turner said police had been to his house on a routine visit and found the "scrubber" app.

The solicitor continued:" He says the telephone was given to him two to three weeks before by his brother-in-law, to help him apply for jobs online.

"He says he wasn't aware there was a scrubber app on it. He has not put it on."

Mr Turner said Ashley had lived in a hostel in Blackburn for the first three months of his licence and continued to go back on a voluntary basis to do painting and decorating. The solicitor told the hearing:" At one point he was put forward to be a mentor at the hostel, but that wasn't taken any further."

Mr Turner added:" He accepts it was his responsibility to make sure the telephone didn't have a device on it."

The defendant, of Brentwood Road, Nelson, admitted breaching the SHPO, on Thursday, November 15th.

Ashley, who is on benefits, was fined £80, with £65 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.