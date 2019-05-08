Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Pendle man who has links to Burnley

Police are appealing for information about a man missing from Colne who has links to the Burnley area.

Trevor Wilcock (29) was last seen today in the Melling Court area.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, with short dark hair, clean shaven and he has a British Bulldog tattoo on his shoulder.

He was wearing a black jumper with small green writing across the chest, a grey t-shirt and possibly light-brown tracksuit bottoms at the time of his disappearance.

Trevor also has links to Blackburn.

PC Jessica Spence, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Trevor’s welfare.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log reference 0614 of May 8.