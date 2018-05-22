Police investigation after man dies at engineering factory

Police have launched an investigation after a man died while working at a Nelson engineering company yesterday.



Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to Graham Engineering Ltd in Edward Street on the Whitewalls Industrial estate at around 4pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed that a man died at the scene.

The spokesman said: "The man's family have been informed and we are investigating the incident."

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the fatality and a spokesman for the agency said they were liaising with the police.

Founded in 1970 Graham Engineering Ltd has 180 employees.