Police investigation after teenage boy (15) stabbed in Ribble Valley

Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Clitheroe yesterday.

Police were called just before 5pm to reports that a boy aged 15 had been attacked by another teenage boy on Greenacre Street.

The victim received a cut to his abdomen but his injury is not thought to be life threatening. He was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital to be checked over.

It is believed that the pair are known to each other and there is not a wider threat to the public.

A 15-year-old boy from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) and he remains in police custody.

If you have any information about the incident, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 1123 of March 20th.