Police issue warning after stone theft in Pendle

Police have issued a warning across East Lancashire after thieves made off with coping stones in the Pendle area

The thieves struck in the Wellhouse area of Barnoldswick over last weekend and made off with a two foot by three foot coping stone that is 15 inches wide and two inches thick

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven police said there was a 'real chance' that the thieves could still be in the area looking for further stone to steal.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to report it to the police and anyone with information or CCTV footage relating to the theft is asked to contact PCSO 7212 Neil Wallin via email at 7212@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

If anyone witnesses a theft in progress they should ring 999.