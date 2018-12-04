Police launch appeal after Clitheroe crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Clitheroe yesterday which left two people in a critical condition.

At around 2-30pm, a blue Honda Jazz car and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a collision on Whalley Road.

The driver of the Honda, a 90-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Royal Preston Hospital. The pair, both from Clitheroe, are currently in a critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man from Accrington, was not injured.

The road was closed for close to three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Andy Ainsworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious collision in Clitheroe.

“If you saw what happened and have yet to speak with police, please get in touch.

“Furthermore, if you have any dashboard mounted camera footage of the incident, call us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3200@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 0757 of December 3rd.